Ukraine must accept fact that it won't join NATO, says Zelenskyy



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine must accept fact that it won't join NATO. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kyiv's plans to join the NATO alliance was one of the biggest reason to invade its pro-western neighbour. The Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 19 on March 15. Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks on Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.

The latest negotiations, held via video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday. Today, a convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverized homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.