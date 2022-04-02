Ukraine-Russia Conflict: 412 children killed or injured in Ukraine since the beginning of war, says officials

At least 158 children have been killed and more than 254 injured in Ukraine so far, said the officials. The officials informed there were 75 affected children in Kyiv, 71 in Donetsk, 56 in Kharkiv, 46 in Chernihiv, and 31 each in Mykolaiv and Luhans.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the military situation in the country’s east remained extremely difficult. He repeated warnings that Russia was preparing for strikes in the Donbas region and Kharkiv. Zelensky also said that Russia was trying to conscript troops from Crimea as it began its annual conscription drive. Meanwhile, the US department of defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services. The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region.