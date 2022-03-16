Ukraine-Russia Conflict: 7-year-old Ukrainian girl who sang “Let It Go” in a bunker, reaches her home safely

A 7-year-old girl from Ukraine Amelia Anisovych sang a song Let It Go" from "Frozen" in a bunker amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The video is going so viral on social media as a little kid urges for peace in Ukraine through a song. She sang the song in the Russian language. According to TOI reports the girl has reached her home safely. Watch the video here



Earlier on Wednesday officials from the emergency service that at least 500 residents of Ukrainian city Kharkiv have been killed since the Russian attack on Ukraine. Yesterday the reports were coming that more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.



