Ukraine-Russia Conflict: After US, Japan is planning to imposed economic sanctions against Belarus

Officials on Saturday said that Japan is planning to imposed economic sanctions against Belarus for helping Russia against Ukraine. The US has already imposed sanctions on 24 Belarusian.

Earlier, G7 leaders held a virtual meeting and said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "re-introduced war to the European continent."

"He has put himself on the wrong side of history," the leaders wrote.

"We condemn President Putin for his consistent refusal to engage in a diplomatic process to address questions pertaining to European security, despite our repeated offers," the statement reads.

"We stand united with partners, including NATO, the EU and their member states as well as Ukraine and remain determined to do what is necessary to preserve the integrity of the rules-based international order."

According to the White House meeting participants, were President Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.