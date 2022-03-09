Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Around 2.1-2.2m have fled from Ukraine since the Russia invasion of Ukraine

United Nation’s refugee agency on Wednesday said, the people who have fled from Ukraine amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has now reached the high numbers. According to the data 2.1-2.2m have fled from Ukraine since the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi during his visit to Stockholm said, rather than talking about which countries refugees will go to, “the time is now to try to help at the border”.

Grandi said Moldova, which is not in the EU, is especially vulnerable in the crisis.

However, earlier on Friday UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) shared the figure of people who fled from Ukraine amid war, the organization said a total of 1.25 million people have now fled Ukraine to escape the war.

According to the reports these many refugees have traveled to some of Ukraine’s neighbors,

Poland - 672,000 Moldova - 194,000 Hungary - 133,000 Slovakia – 89,600

As well as Ukrainian nationals, people from 137 other countries have also fled the fighting.