Ukraine-Russia Conflict: As many as 70 children killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Around 70 children have died since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on Friday. The minister on Twitter said, “‘Denazification’. ‘Demilitarization’. These are the ‘reasons’ why Putin has sent his army to kill Ukrainians, including children.”

“Over 70 of them already died. This aggression is a barbaric crime not seen since WWII and I swear we will ensure that each war criminal faces justice" he added.

However, the war between Russia and Ukraine is getting worsen day by day. Satellite images show Russian forces are getting closer to Kyiv and appear to be firing artillery toward residential areas. However, the US has warned of the possibility of chemical or biological weapons being used by Russia. Not only this Russian airstrikes hit three cities in Ukraine on Friday – including two in the country’s west. Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities. But a third Russian major general has been killed in Ukraine, western officials confirmed. Criticizing Russia, Joe Biden announced plans to ban the import of seafood, vodka, and diamonds from Russia. The US has also accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles. Meanwhile, Russia has moved to block Instagram after its parent company, Meta, said it would allow calls for violence against Putin and Russian soldiers.