Ukraine Russia Conflict: Authorities alarm air sirens across Ukraine, amid Russian attacks

Authorities sounded air raid sirens across Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as Russia expected to attack besieged country’s east and southern parts. Russian fighters have intensified the attacks in the Donbas and Mykolaiv areas using airstrikes and artillery fire in the last week, in its preparedness to capture more territories.

Ukraine has called the increased bombardment from Moscow’s troops a “scorched-earth” strategy to wrest control from the country on the eastern front.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Also, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.

