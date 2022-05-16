Ukraine Russia Conflict: Belarusian forces stationed near Ukraine border

The British ministry of defence (MoD) has said Belarusian troops are sanctioned near the border with Ukraine.

This move prevents Ukrainian forces from redeploying to the east to fight Russian soldiers in the east of the country, the MoD said.

“Belarusian President Lukashenko is likely balancing support for Russia’s invasion with a desire to avoid direct military participation with the risk of Western sanctions, Ukrainian retaliation and possible dissatisfaction in the Belarusian military,” it added.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.