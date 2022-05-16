Ukraine Russia Conflict: EU to soon announce new sanctions against Russia, says Austria

Austria said the EU will soon agree to its sixth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in Brussels on Monday, the Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said: “I am confident that we will manage to get the sixth sanctions package done in the next days.”

“It is clear that there still is a certain need for discussion but I believe we should aim to have these discussions where they belong, at the council, in order not give an image of disaccord in public. Russia is watching us,” he added.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.