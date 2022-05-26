Ukraine Russia Conflict: Exit of some foreign firms from Russia may be for the best, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the exit of some foreign companies from the Russian market over Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine might be for the best. Putin further said it was impossible to cut off Russia from Western technology despite sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have pleaded with the west to send more weapons to their military in the face of Russia’s intensifying assault on the eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have launched fresh assaults on towns in eastern Ukraine, with the city of Sievierodonetsk increasingly in danger of being totally encircled. Also, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Moscow’s plan to simplify the process of handing Russian citizenship to residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied regions violates international law.