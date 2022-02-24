Ukraine-Russia Conflict: French President to address the nation on Ukraine-Russia matter

French President Emmanuel Macron is going to address the nation on the Ukraine situation, the reports stated. Élysée Palace posted the footage on Twitter which shows the French President is calling out an emergency meeting of the French National Defense Council.

During the clip, Macron is heard saying that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Of course, this morning what he described to me was a situation of total war, asking for our solidarity, European and international coordination, initiatives towards Russia," Macron said.

He also said that he will speak with Zelensky again after the national Defense Council meeting. The French president tells attendees that the meeting was called to "plan all short-term actions to be taken ourselves, and initiatives to be taken at European and international level."