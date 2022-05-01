Ukraine Russia Conflict: Kharkiv governor urges civilians to seek shelter

The governor of the north eastern city of Kharkiv has urged people not to leave shelters on Sunday due to intense shelling. Posting the information on Telegram he wrote “In connection with the intense shelling, we urge residents of the northern and eastern districts of Kharkiv, in particular Saltivka, not to leave the shelter during the day without urgency.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine president Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces have destroyed about 1,000 Russian tanks, 2,500 armoured vehicles, and almost 200 aircraft. Twenty wounded civilians were able to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and are likely on their way to Zaporizhzhia. This comes as satellite images released today showed that nearly all the buildings of the steel plant had been destroyed. Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia, with seven soldiers and seven civilians coming home. One of the soldiers was a woman who is five months pregnant. However, a Russian missile strike on Odesa airport has damaged the runway, rendering it unusable, but there were no casualties from the attack.