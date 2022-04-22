Ukraine Russia Conflict: Kyiv coffee houses are giving free service to military in Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen and women are getting free beverages and desserts by using a post-it system from Coffee houses in Kyiv. Ukrainian journalist and editor of the Kyiv Independent, Olga Rudenko, posted a snap to Twitter on Thursday where she wrote, “In many coffee houses in Kyiv: Pink post-its are beverages and desserts that visitors have paid for as a treat for military or territorial defence members, who can come and claim any of them for free. It’s people’s way to thank their defenders."

— Olga Rudenko (@olya_rudenko) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Mariupol is deteriorating with roughly 1,000 civilians remaining trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with the remaining fighters who are heavily outnumbered. However, Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Vladimir Putin, said he believed Russian forces would be in complete control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol “before lunchtime, or after lunch” on Thursday. Also, Ukraine is working to convince western allies to shift Russia’s shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine’s pipeline, increasing Kyiv’s leverage, energy officials told Reuters. And US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans on Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a US official.