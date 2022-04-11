Ukraine Russia Conflict: Nearly 20% of Russian soldiers died during war in Ukraine

More than 20% of Russian soldiers died during the war. The dead troops include 10 colonels, 20 lieutenant colonels, 31 majors and 155 junior officers. BBC World correspondent, Olga Ivshina,on her Twitter said, "It takes 5 years and at least 10.000 USD to prepare an infantry lieutenant in Russia. For other specialties prices rise up to 60.000 USD per one young officer. It costs from 4 to 14 mln USD (and up to 14 years) to prepare a skillful fighter pilot."

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, more than 3,500 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators took to the streets of Germany in response to a motorcade of about 600 pro-Russian protesters in 400 cars flying Russian flags. Meanwhile, the White House has renewed its condemnation of the Russian targeting of Ukrainian civilians as war crimes, citing recent events including Friday’s missile strike on a railway station as “cruel and criminal and evil”. The death toll from Kramatorsk train station attack has risen to 57, Ukraine said. And Russian armed forces are seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service a decade ago, as losses mount.