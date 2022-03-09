Ukraine-Russia Conflict: New aviation sanctions has been imposed on Russia by UK

Britain has announced a series of new aviation sanctions on Russia. It has given government a power to detain any Russian aircraft in the UK. UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss while making the announcement said, "Banning Russian flagged planes from the UK and making it a criminal offence to fly them will inflict more economic pain on Russia and those close to the Kremlin."

According to the Guardian These sanctions will able to do these following things by UK

Detain Russian aircraft and remove aircraft belonging to designated individuals and entities from the UK register.

Ban export of aviation and space-related goods and technology, including technical assistance.

Further ban UK companies providing insurance and re-insurance services in relation to these goods and technology.

This move come after UK transport secretary, Grant Shapps, last night tweeted “We will suffocate Putin’s cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die.”

Meanwhile, the war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for 12 days now. Russia has so far attacked all the parts of Ukraine. Ukraine has also taken many majors to stop the war but Russia has no plans to do so. Ukraine President Zelensky's wife also expressed her emotions to the international media and also made a plea to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.