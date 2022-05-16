Ukraine Russia Conflict: Only 10% of Luhansk is in Ukraine's control

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, said on Sunday that only 10 percent of the region is controlled by Ukraine.

“The outskirts of Rubizhne, Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk are under our control along with villages and towns belonging to those communities (sic),” he said on Sunday.

“Fighting continues in the villages near Severodonetsk. Our defence is strong, we will survive, Severodonetsk is reliably protected, that even that large concentration of racists and equipment will not be able to conquer it,” he added.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.