Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Poland is ready to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine but only on this condition

Poland said it is ready to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine but only if NATO allows. This statement come after US rejected a proposal to provide Washington with Polish planes to Ukraine.

Jakub Kumoch, an adviser to Andrzej Duda, said “The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases."

"Poland is ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO" he added.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Also, United Nation’s refugee agency on Wednesday said, the people who have fled from Ukraine amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has now reached the high numbers. According to the data 2.1-2.2m have fled from Ukraine since the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi during his visit to Stockholm said, rather than talking about which countries refugees will go to, “the time is now to try to help at the border”.