Ukraine Russia Conflict: President Zelensky urges EU to put sanctions on Russian oil, banks

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky again urged the European countries to put more sanctions on all Russian banks and Russian oil and to set a deadline for ending imports of Russian gas.

These statements come a day after the European Union placed sanctions on the import of Russian coal, wood, chemicals and other products.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced concerns that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine but did not confirm whether they had been used in his daily video address late on Monday. Earlier on Monday evening, Ukrainian authorities claimed Russia dropped a drone carrying a toxic substance on the south-eastern city of Mariupol. However, more than 10,000 civilians have died in Mariupol, the city’s mayor has said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are warning people not to go near what they say are landmines being dropped on Kharkiv.