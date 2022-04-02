Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia fires missiles at Odesa region from Crimean peninsula, claims Ukraine

Ukraine, Odesa egional leader Maksim Marchenko on Saturday said at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired at the Odesa region on the Black Sea from the Crimean peninsula.

He further said that Russia missed its targets, critical infrastructure, because of Ukraine's air-defence forces. This news has come after Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on a civilian oil storage facility near Belgorod city, but Ukraine denied all the alligations.

Secretary of Ukraine's national security council said “For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality."

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the military situation in the country’s east remained extremely difficult. He repeated warnings that Russia was preparing for strikes in the Donbas region and Kharkiv. Zelensky also said that Russia was trying to conscript troops from Crimea as it began its annual conscription drive. Meanwhile, the US department of defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services. The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region.