Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia responds to its ambassador red paint attacked in Warsaw

After Russian ambassador attacked with red paint in Warsaw, Russia has given a harsh response on this. Russia’s ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said "Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev and Russian diplomats accompanying him were assaulted in Warsaw as they were laying a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers. Neo-Nazi fans showed their face once again – and it is bloody."

"The demolition of monuments to World War II heroes, the desecration of graves and now the disruption of a flower-laying ceremony on the day that is sacred to every decent human being proves the obvious again: the west has set the course for the reincarnation of Nazism" she added.

"But as I said before, you can’t scare us. It’s the Europeans who should be scared when they look at their reflection in the mirror" she said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine will prevail over Russia as freedom prevailed over the Nazi dictatorship in 1945, Scholz said in a TV address to mark the 77th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that 60 people who were sheltering in a school in Bilohorivka were killed when Russian forces bombed it this weekend.

However, More than 170 civilians were successfully evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and have arrived in Zaporizhzhia. Officials said that more than 600 people have been evacuated from Azovstal and Mariupol in total. Also, US president Joe Biden and other G7 leaders held a video call with Zelenskiy in a show of unity ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. The G7 said it was committed to phasing out or banning Russian oil and denounced Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.