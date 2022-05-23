Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia today lost 29,200 troops, 204 planes, and 1,293 tanks, says Ukraine

According to Ukraine’s armed forces, on 23 May Russia lost 29,200 troops, 204 planes, and 1,293 tanks. Throughout the war, Ukraine has called on Nato nations to provide weapons support in their defence against Russia.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of May 23, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/V8NCfPorRJ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Also, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.

