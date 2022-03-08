Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian advance has slowed down attacks, claims Ukraine

Ukraine’s government on Tuesday claimed that the advance of Russian forces has slowed and Ukrainian forces are counter-attacking in some areas. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on a television said, "The tempo of the enemy’s advance has slowed considerably, and in certain directions where they were advancing it has practically stopped. The forces that continue to advance, advance in small forces."

Earlier, Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs claimed that 12,000 Russian personnel have been killed since its invasion of Ukraine. They said that so far Russian forces have also lost 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 1,036 armed vehicles, 120 artillery pieces, and 27 anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Meanwhile, the war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for 11 days now. Russia has so far attacked all the parts of Ukraine. Ukraine has also taken many majors to stop the war but Russia has no plans to do so. Ukraine President Zelensky's wife also expressed her emotions to the international media and also made a plea to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.



