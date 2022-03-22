Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian completely destroyed 10 Ukrainian hospitals, says Health Ministry

Ukrainian health minister, Viktor Lyashko on Tuesday said 10 hospitals have been completely destroyed since Russia invaded Ukraine. However, the World Health Organization confirmed 62 separate attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine which resulted in 15 deaths and at least 37 injuries.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data shows that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. Early on Tuesday Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged direct talks with Vladimir Putin, saying: “Without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war.” However, Biden spoke after the Pentagon said it had seen “clear evidence” Russian forces were committing war crimes and that it was helping collect evidence. Biden also warned the US business community of intelligence pointing to a growing Russian cyber threat and urged companies to “immediately” prepare defences. Replying to this Russia has threatened to cut ties with the US after Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a war criminal, claiming his comments “put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach”.