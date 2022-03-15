Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian forces have been pushed back slightly from Mykolayiv, Ukraine

The governor of Ukraine’s southern region of Mykolayiv on Tuesday said, Russian forces have been pushed back slightly from the regional capital, which they were trying to seize and the situation in the region is calmer today.

Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops continued to fire at the city of Mykolayiv, after which 80 people got wounded, including two children.

“You can be 99 percent sure that Mykolayiv region will continue to hold back the advance of the Russian troops,” he said.

“There is the Bug River, which they need to force their way across in order to advance. We will not give up the bridges to the invaders.”

The war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.