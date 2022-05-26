Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian forces shell 40 towns in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have shelled more than 40 towns in Ukraine‘s eastern Donbas region. After failing to seize Ukraine‘s capital Kyiv or its second city Kharkiv in its three-month-old war, Russia is trying to take full control of the Donbas. “The occupiers shelled more than 40 towns in Donetsk and Luhansk region, destroying or damaging 47 civilian sites, including 38 homes and a school. As a result of this shelling five civilians died and 12 were wounded,” the Joint Task Force of Ukraine‘s armed forces said on Facebook.

It said 10 Russian attacks were repelled, four tanks and four drones destroyed, and 62 “enemy soldiers” killed.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have pleaded with the west to send more weapons to their military in the face of Russia’s intensifying assault on the eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have launched fresh assaults on towns in eastern Ukraine, with the city of Sievierodonetsk increasingly in danger of being totally encircled. Also, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Moscow’s plan to simplify the process of handing Russian citizenship to residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied regions violates international law.