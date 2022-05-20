Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian hackers attacks Italy government websites

Pro-Russian hackers have attacked the websites of several institutions and government ministries in Italy, Italian police have said.

Italian cyber-security group Yarix said in a statement the attack was launched Thursday evening by the hacker group known as Killnet.

Earlier this morning it was still not possible to access the websites. This comes after Italy showed its support for Ukraine and criticized Russia. Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Donbas, where Russia is now concentrating its main effort, has been “completely destroyed”. Russia has said a further 771 Ukrainian troops have “surrendered” at Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steelworks, bringing the total number to 1,730 this week, while the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had started registering the Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the plant. It is not clear how many remain at the plant. Also, Russia’s promise to use lasers to shoot down drones in Ukraine has prompted widespread scepticism that the novel and possibly nuclear-powered weaponry could be deployed on the battlefield or have any significant impact on the war.

