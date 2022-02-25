Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard takes their positions in central Kyiv

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take their positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine. See the visuals here,



Earlier, today Brigadier General Yuri Galushkin in a statement said Ukraine has removed age restrictions and simplified procedures for its citizens to join the military. Earlier, the government only allowed aged between 18 and 60 could join.

Oleksii Reznikov, minister of defense, said on Facebook: “I decided, in agreement with the Commander of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Yuri Galushkin, to involve in the territorial defense the Patriots over 60 years old, who are morally and physically ready to resist and defeat the enemy.”

“So, if you 'get lost', good luck,” he added.

On Friday morning Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.