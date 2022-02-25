Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Sirens activate in Kyiv and officials warns citizens to seek shelter

Amid the conflict in Ukraine and Russia, on Friday morning Sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with warnings from the city to immediately seek shelter. Ukraine President Zelenskyy said Russian forces continued firing missiles at Ukraine.

The Kyiv government send a warning via Telegram and its website after the sirens sounded around 7 a.m. local time, the warning stated "Attention, this is not a training alarm! An air threat has been announced!"

Not only this Sirens were also heard in the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine. Zelinsky said Friday that Russian forces continued firing missiles at Ukraine at 4 a.m. Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba also said that there have been "horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv."

Meanwhile, Ukraine President on Friday's speech said that "Russia expects us to get tired but we’re not tired."