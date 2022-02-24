Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Southern Russia aviation have restricted operations, in relation to the ongoing situation in Ukraine

According to a statement from Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, several Russian airports have restricted operations in relation to Ukraine conflicts. The statement read “In contraction with the difficult situation around Ukraine, from the 24th of February at 3.45 am Moscow time, flights in a number of airports in the South of Russia have been suspended."

According to the aviation authorities, the restrictions will continue till March 2nd.

Flights are suspended at airports in:

Rostov, Krasnodar, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Elista, Stavropol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Voronezh and Simferopol, Crimea.

The statement further reads, "The aviation authorities of Russia strongly recommend that passengers on upcoming flights and those who are meeting flights go to those airports."

"All changes in the schedule of airports and airlines should be clarified on the official websites of airports and airlines, including social networks" it added.