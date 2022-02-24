Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Spain PM says, Russia's invasion of Ukraine "cannot go unpunished,"

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday said Russia’s attack on Ukraine will have “far-reaching consequences and cannot go unpunished.”

He called on Russian President Vladimir Putin “to put an immediate end to the hostilities and revoke” Russia's recognition of territories in Ukraine on national television.

Sánchez said the “European Union and the rest of the allies of the union had already approved a first package of measures” against Russia and that the EU’s Council is to meet later Thursday “to define its answer to this flagrant violation of international law.”