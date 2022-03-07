Ukraine-Russia Conflict: UK Britain to ban all oil imports from Russia, to defend several accusations

The British government has defended its response of showing a “lack of humanity” when it comes to helping the Ukrainian refugees who have fled from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The UK’s Europe minister, James Cleverly, said a new scheme had only just launched following criticism, "We have processes in place whereby people with family here in the UK and indeed those without family in the UK can come to the UK. I would remind you that the process has only just started and the vast majority of people are physically still in the countries neighboring Ukraine" he said.



He also said that UK Britain would consider banning oil imports from Russia. "We import very, very little Russian hydrocarbons anyway. So that’s something that we will, of course, consider" he added.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.