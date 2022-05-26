Ukraine Russia Conflict: UK foreign secretary to warn against ‘appeasement’ of Putin

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is expected to warn against any attempt at “appeasement” of Vladimir Putin. She is also going to tell allies and partners to support Ukraine without any “backsliding”, she said this during her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina today.

“Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength,” Ms Truss is expected to say in a speech. “We must not allow a prolonged and increasingly painful conflict to develop in Ukraine,” she will say, according to a statement from the foreign office.

“We must be relentless in ensuring Ukraine prevails through military aid and sanctions. We can’t take our foot off the accelerator now.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have pleaded with the west to send more weapons to their military in the face of Russia’s intensifying assault on the eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have launched fresh assaults on towns in eastern Ukraine, with the city of Sievierodonetsk increasingly in danger of being totally encircled. Also, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Moscow’s plan to simplify the process of handing Russian citizenship to residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied regions violates international law.