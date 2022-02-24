Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukraine is ready to cut diplomatic links with Russia

According to a statement released on Thursday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has started taking steps to officially sever diplomatic ties with Russia. Ukraine also spoke on its Chargé d'Affaires in the Russian Federation for consultations.

“Our state took such a step in response to the act of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the invasion of Russian troops to destroy the Ukrainian state, the seizure of Ukrainian territory by force, and the establishment of occupation control,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“We emphasize that Russia's offensive operation is an attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, a gross violation of the UN Charter and fundamental norms and principles of international law,” the statement added.

Even though the Ukraine ministry plans to sever diplomatic relations with Russia, it has also confirmed that it will not sever consular relations.

“We will continue to defend the rights and interests of Ukrainians in Russia, including Ukrainian political prisoners,” the statement reads. “Consular offices of Ukraine in Russian Federation currently continue to operate on a full-time basis" it concluded.



