Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine repels 12 enemy attacks on front line of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, says official

Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk oblast, has shared some important news on his Telegram he wrote "12 enemy attacks were successfully repelled on the front line of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Six tanks, five artillery systems, 22 units of armoured combat vehicles, and eight motor vehicles were destroyed. Air defence units shot down five unmanned aircrafts guided by remote control Orlan-10."

However, the claims are yet to confirm. Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia is planning to annex Donetsk and Luhansk with “sham” elections, US officials believe. Russia might also consider doing the same in Kherson, where it is already imposing roubles as the official currency. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Lavrov’s comments showed that “Russia has forgotten all the lessons of the second world war”.However, Britain has said it will provide £300m ($375m) more in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, on top of around £200m pounds of assistance so far, Reuters reports. Also, Boris Johnson will hail Ukraine’s resistance against tyranny as an exemplar for the world as he delivers a virtual address to the country’s parliament on Tuesday. Johnson will become the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the conflict began.