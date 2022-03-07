Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukrainian blames Russia for manipulating Western leaders over humanitarian corridors

A top Ukrainian official blamed Russia for manipulating Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders, "Russia is trying to manipulate Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders by demanding that any humanitarian corridors in Ukraine exit through Russia or Belarus" said the officer.

Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Monday said that Ukraine was calling on Russia to agree to a ceasefire from Monday morning to allow Ukrainians to evacuate towards western Ukrainian city.

On Monday early morning Ukraine received Russia’s proposal after the French president held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ms Vereshchuk on television said, “I hope that French President Emmanuel Macron understands that his name and sincere desire to help ... in reality is being used and manipulated by the Russian Federation."

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.