Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Volodymyr Zelensky slams Ukraine allies for lack of the support in Friday attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a new video in which he is urging resistance to the Russian invasion and criticizing Ukraine's allies. "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance," he said in a Facebook video on Friday.

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved."

He said that Ukrainian people are continuing to resist, "demonstrating real heroism. The enemy was stopped in most of the directions. There are fights going on ... We will not tire."

At 4 a.m., Russian forces continued to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. They say that they are only targeting military facilities, but these are lies. In fact, they do not distinguish in which areas they operate," Zelensky said.

"In the sky over Kyiv (this morning), there was bombing. There was a fire at a residential apartment building. Such attacks on our capital haven’t occurred since 1941."

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed in a Tweet that three people were injured, one of whom is in critical condition “as a result of a wreckage from a rocket hitting residential building 7-A on Koshitsya Street.”