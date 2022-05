Ukraine Russia Conflict: Woman goes naked on Cannes red carpet to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine by Russia

A woman ran onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine. She stripped off her coat and went naked on the carpet, “stop raping us” she painted on her body, along with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Ukrainian authorities have noted that sexual violence has been reported in several parts of the country during the Russian invasion. The woman was apparently protesting against sexual violence in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has declared victory in its months-long operation to capture the strategic port of Mariupol after Ukraine ordered the last of its troops holed up in the city’s Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenko said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since May 16, the final 500 on Friday. Zelenskiy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He called on Ukraine’s partners to seize Russian funds and property under their jurisdiction and use them to create a fund to compensate those who suffered.