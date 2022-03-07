Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Zelensky's wife gets emotional, and blame Russian forces for killing children

Ukraine President Zelensky's wife expressed her emotions to the international media and also made a plea to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.

She claimed that at least 38 children have already died as a result of the invasion. “This figure might be increasing this very moment due to the shelling of our peaceful cities" she added.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which Zelensky tweeted “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia."

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his conversation with the Ukrainian President thanked him for his support of evacuating hundreds of Indian students stuck in warzones of Sumy in the eastern Ukraine region.