Ukraine soldier who said Russian forces to 'go f*** yourself' gets award

Roman Hrybov, a Ukrainian border guard, who had told a Russian officer 'go f*** yourself' at the beginning of the war has been awarded a medal for his bravery. Hrybov was fighting on Snake Island when it come under the Russian forces at the beginning of the war, when Russian troops asked the soldiers to lay down and surrender, Hrybov said: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”

The video went so viral on social media, which showed 13 Ukrainian soldiers refusing to surrender before the Russian army. The Russian in the video was heard saying "I suggest you lay down your arms and surrender. Otherwise, you'll be hit. After which, Ukraine post replied: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However now according to the latest updates, A £38m superyacht owned by an unnamed Russian businessman has been detained in Canary Wharf in London as part of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms consistent with poisoning during an informal round of talks earlier this month. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on Russia and Ukraine to reach a clear agreement for the safe evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol and other frontline places as vital supplies run out.