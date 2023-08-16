Ukraine's designated Ambassador presents Credential letters copy to MEA official Anshuman Gaur, to "strengthen bilateral relations"  

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Ambassador-designate of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk expressed his eagerness to boost bilateral relations between India and Ukraine with Anshuman Gaur, Joint Secretary of Protocal Division, Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Polishchuk further presented the copy of the Credential Letters to Joint Secretary Anshuman Gaur.

The Embassy of Ukraine in India took on their social media handle of ‘X’, formerly known as ‘Twitter’, "H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, the Ambassador-Designate of Ukraine presented the copy of the Credential Letters to H.E. Mr. Anshuman Gaur, Joint Secretary, Protocol Division, @MEAIndia. Dr. Polishchuk expressed his readiness to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Ukraine."

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma on Monday welcomed Ambassador-designate of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polischuk as he arrived in India.

Secretary West MEA informed about his meeting with the Ukrainian designated ambassador to India on his social media handle of ‘X’.

He said, “Welcoming Ambassador-designate of Ukraine to India, H.E. Oleksandr Polischuk. We first met in Kyiv during the Foreign Office Consultations last month. Wishing him the best for his tenure in India.”

A local news website of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees appointing ambassadors of Ukraine to India, Colombia, and Brazil on June 20. According to the documents, Oleksandr Polishchuk became the ambassador to India.

India and Ukraine are enjoying a really friendly relationship with India supporting Ukraine in tough times of war by providing humanitarian aid and supplies.

In July, India and Ukraine held the ninth round of the India-Ukraine Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Kyiv and exchanged perspectives on the ongoing Moscow and Kyiv conflict and peace efforts.

Earlier, India handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets and tents to crisis-hit Ukraine. The aid was handed over by Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Jain.

“Ambassador Harsh Jain handed over humanitarian aid comprising sleeping bags, blankets & tents to Shyroke Village Council & Zaporizhzhia Geriatric Boarding House in the presence of Yuriy Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia state administration,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

