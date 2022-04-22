Ukraine's Parliament votes to extend martial law until May 25

Kiev, April 22 The Ukrainian Parliament on Thursday voted to extend the martial law in the country for another 30 days, until May 25, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

The presidential proposal on the prolongation of the martial law was supported by 300 lawmakers in the 450-seat assembly, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Zheleznyak's statement on Telegram.

Ukraine imposed martial law on February 24 in the wake of the conflict with Russia.

On March 15, the Ukrainian parliament voted to extend the special regime till April 25.

On April 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Parliament a bill to further extend martial law in the country.

