UN approves Turkey's request to change name to Turkiye

The United Nations on Wednesday granted Turkey's request to change its name from Turkey to Turkiye, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

The change came into force immediately at the time when the world body received a letter from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to the UN chief with a request to change the country's name, the spokesman said.

Cavusoglu reportedly said that the change in the spelling was adopted as part of the steps aimed at increasing the country's prestige in the international arena. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor