UN calls for "unconditional release" of detained Chinese human rights lawyer couple

Geneva [Switzerland], November 15 : The United Nations Human Rights Office expressed regret over the conviction and sentencing of human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng and his wife, Xu Yan and called for their "immediate and unconditional release."

Notably, Chinese authorities on October 29 sentenced Yu Wensheng to three years in prison, while his wife, Xu Yan, received a one-year and nine-month sentence. The couple was detained while attempting to meet with European Union officials in Beijing.

Sharing a post on X, the UN Human Rights wrote, "We deeply regret conviction and sentencing of prominent human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng and his wife, Xu Yan, to respectively 36 and 21 months of imprisonment on charges of 'inciting state subversion."

"We urgently reiterate our calls for their immediate and unconditional release," the post added.

Earlier on November 13, Amnesty International also called for the urgent release of human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng and activist Xu Yan.

In a statement, Amnesty International said, "We, the undersigned civil society organisations, are deeply concerned about this case and call for the immediate and unconditional release of Yu and Xu, as they have been sentenced solely for the exercise of their human rights including the right to freedom of expression."

"We believe that the sentence creates a chilling effect both on the work of human rights defenders in China, as well as on the important and constructive interactions between defenders and civil society groups and diplomatic representatives in the country," the statement further said.

Notably, Yu and Xu were first detained in April 2023 on suspicion of "picking quarrels and stirring up trouble," a charge often employed against peaceful critics of the Communist Party, while they were heading to a meeting with European Union officials in Beijing. Brussels filed a formal complaint regarding the incident.

The court convicted the couple of "incitement to subvert state power" after their trial on August 28, which was attended by diplomats from over ten countries, Radio Free Asia reported. The charge was subsequently elevated to the more severe offence of "incitement to subvert state power."

