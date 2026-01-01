UN humanitarian agencies urge Israel to revoke 'ban' on aid groups

United Nations, Jan 1 Multiple United Nations (UN) humanitarian agencies and international organisations jointly issued a statement, calling on Israel to revoke its ban on the operations of international aid organisations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The statement, issued on Wednesday (local time), said that international aid organisations play a central role in humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, providing nearly one billion US dollars in assistance annually.

It noted that in Gaza, with winter worsening families' suffering, high acute food insecurity continuing, and the need for life-saving aid remaining critical, banning aid groups could undermine the fragile progress achieved during the ceasefire and have devastating consequences for vulnerable children, women, and men.

The statement emphasised that humanitarian access is neither optional nor subject to conditions or political considerations, and that it constitutes a legal obligation under international humanitarian law as well as a fundamental requirement for the protection of human rights, reports Xinhua news agency.

Signatories to the statement include Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator; Qu Dongyu, director-general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization; Amy E. Pope, director-general of the International Organization for Migration; Volker Turk, UN high commissioner for human rights; Alexander De Croo, administrator of the UN Development Programme; Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN Children's Fund; Sima Bahous, UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women; and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, among others.

According to media reports, Israel plans to ban dozens of international aid organisations from operating in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank starting January 1, 2026, citing their failure to comply with Israel's registration requirements.

