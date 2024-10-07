UN launches initiative to promote digital inclusion in Kenya

Nairobi, Oct 7 A consortium of United Nations agencies and partners on Monday launched an initiative to promote digital inclusion in Kenya, targeting vulnerable groups, including youth, women, and people with disabilities.

The Digital Platforms Kenya (DigiKen) initiative, to be implemented over a 36-month period, aims to foster the growth of home-grown digital platforms that can contribute to the country's socio-economic development, senior officials said.

Margaret Ndung'u, Cabinet Secretary for the Kenyan Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, said DigiKen aligns with the country's quest to realize a fourth industrial revolution that is equitable.

"DigiKen will unlock the untapped opportunities in the digital economy and align with Kenya's Vision 2030 to include everyone in socio-economic transformation," Ndung'u said during the launching ceremony in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

According to Ndung'u, Kenya remains an "unrivaled" digital economy hub in the region, thanks to investments in high-speed connectivity, reskilling of youth, and the enactment of friendly policies and regulations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The East African country has 10.5 million active social media users and 1.2 million digital workers, said Ndung'u, adding that public and private sector investments in last-mile connectivity have surged.

Stephen Jackson, the UN resident coordinator in Kenya, noted that in addition to fostering innovation, DigiKen will expand access to digital tools that empower marginalized communities, including pastoralists and residents of informal settlements and rural areas.

Jackson said the initiative will help 150 local startups access the funding, technical expertise, and market connections needed to build thriving digital businesses. It will also provide capacity building to more than 20,000 civil servants who are at the forefront of spearheading Kenya's digital transformation to improve service delivery, governance, and accountability.

Under the DigiKen initiative, 15 digital innovation hubs will be established countrywide to promote digital literacy and sustainable application of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, he added.

