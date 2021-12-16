UN Secretary-General's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said he has been tested positive for coronavirus and will quarantine himself as per medical guidelines.

"Earlier today, as part of routine testing for work, I received a positive result on a COVID-19 PCR test. I am in close contact with the UN Medical Services and will isolate as per medical guidelines," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Dujarric said he was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot. He said he was experiencing "very mild" symptoms and will continue working from home, Sputnik reported.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Spokesperson's Office will operate virtually until the end of this week," Dujarric added.

( With inputs from ANI )

