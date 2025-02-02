UN urges restraint amid communal violence in South Sudan

Juba, Feb 2 The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Sunday expressed concern about the escalating violence between cattle keepers and settled farming communities in Eastern Equatoria State, which has reportedly left at least 35 people dead.

Nicholas Haysom, special representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of UNMISS, strongly condemned the ongoing violence and called on all involved parties to demonstrate restraint, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Such attacks and counter-attacks must stop," Haysom said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Armed conflict erupted on January 31 between pastoralists and settled communities in and around Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State, leading to retaliatory fighting in Agoro, Chomboro, Obama, and Ayiii villages.

Local officials said the attacks had left at least 35 people dead and more than 40 others injured.

According to UNMISS, these events have created widespread fear and resulted in civilian displacement from affected areas in Eastern Equatoria and Lokiliri in neighbouring Central Equatoria State.

Haysom called for concerted efforts by national, state, and local authorities to prevent recurrent conflict between herders and farmers in the future, adding that the UN mission would continue to intensively engage with communities and authorities to reduce tensions and send peacekeeping patrols to affected areas to boost security.

In an update covering July to September last year, the UN Mission in South Sudan – or UNMISS – expressed concern about the steep increase in abductions and combat-related sexual violence, compared with the same period last year.

UNMISS's human rights division said that 299 non-combatants were killed between July and September last year, along with 310 injured and 151 abducted.

More than 32 people were also subjected to sexual violence in conflict settings. Killings and injuries were highest in Warrap State, accounting for 60 per cent of the total casualties, while most abductions took place in Central Equatoria State – representing nearly seven in 10 of the national total. The peacekeeping mission reported that tensions between government security forces and so-called National Salvation Front splinter groups "continue to threaten civilians across the Greater Equatoria region" in violation of terms agreed upon and signed by both parties.

