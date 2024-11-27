UN welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement

United Nations, Nov 27 The United Nations welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a senior UN official said in a statement.

The agreement marks the starting point of a critical process, anchored in the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006), to restore the safety and security that civilians on both sides of the Blue Line deserve, said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN statement came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the nation's security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

Considerable work lies ahead to ensure the agreement endures, Hennis-Plasschaert said, adding, "Nothing less than the full and unwavering commitment of both parties is required."

It is clear that the status quo ante of implementing only select provisions of resolution 1701 (2006), while paying lip service to others, will not suffice, she noted. "Neither side can afford another period of disingenuous implementation under the guise of ostensible calm."

Hennis-Plasschaert commended the parties on "seizing the opportunity to close this devastating chapter."

"Now is the time to deliver, through concrete actions, to consolidate today's achievement," she said.

