Under Shehbaz Sharif govt, promotions of senior Pakistani bureaucrats approved

Days after Shehbaz Sharif took charge as Pakistan Prime Minister, the Establishment Division has promoted and transferred officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), and the Secretariat Group, as per media reports.

According to a notification issued by the division on Saturday, 43 PAS officers, 31 of PSP and 23 of the Secretariat Group have been promoted to Grade 19, The Express Tribune reported.

The division, on the recommendation of the Departmental Selection Board, has issued notifications for the promotion of officers of all three cadres to Grade 19. Regular promotions have been given to 34 PAS officers.

Thirty-one PSP officers were also promoted to Grade 19, according to the publication.

Sharif the leader of the joint opposition took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11 after being elected by the National Assembly of the country.

This brought to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped Pakistan since a no-confidence motion was on March 8 introduced against Sharif's predecessor Imran Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

