UNGA President Francis visits Jaipur Foot Centre, calls it an "example of Indian ingenuity"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 24 : United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis visited Jaipur Foot Centre in Rajasthan on Wednesday and emphasised that it is an example of Indian ingenuity and a pinnacle of innovation that restores hope.

Sharing a post on social media 'X', UNGA President Francis highlighted his visit to the Jaipur Foot Centre, an organisation specialised in providing affordable and accessible prosthetic limbs to millions.

"A gift to India & to the world! Uplifted by my visit to the Jaipur Foot centre in Rajasthan, an organisation specialized at providing affordable & accessible prosthetic limbs to millions. An example of Indian ingenuity and a pinnacle of innovation that restores hope & dignity," he stated on X.

Moreover, in his post, he also shared a video glimpse of his visit, in which he saw how these prosthetic limbs work and how they are made.

Earlier on Tuesday, he saw the UNESCO World Heritage sites in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In a post on X, the UNGA President Dennis Francis wrote, "Incredible India! Wonderful and memorable experience to visit @UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Jaipur, Rajasthan".

"A great testament of the richness and sophistication of the Indian civilization," Francis said as he posted pictures of himself visiting the picturesque locations.

Francis arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit during which he would focus on advancing India-UN ties.

The theme of his presidency of the 78th UNGA is 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity'.

On his arrival on Monday morning, Francis expressed his happiness amid the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, saying he was looking forward to discussing the peace and progress of the country.

Notably, Dennis Francis is visiting India from January 22-26 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Francis on Monday paid a 'solemn tribute' to the 'Father of the Nation' at his final resting place, Rajghat, in Delhi.

India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, was also present as the UNGA president laid floral tributes at the Mahatma's memorial.

